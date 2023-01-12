TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday info

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, January 12th.

WEATHER

Rainy, high in the low 50s.

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE

This is the 21st day the low bridge has been closed to street/path users.

SDOT offered a testing update Wednesday afternoon.

SIGNAL CHANGES

ICYMI, we reported Tuesday on what’s happening with 35th/Avalon and two nearby signalized intersections.

TODAY’S TRANSIT STATUS

Reminder – while the low bridge is out of service for surface traffic, free Metro/Water Taxi rides are available via an app.

–Metro is on a regular schedule today but still down buses for repairs (we’re still awaiting an update on how many are still out) – keep watching notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations and route suspensions.

-The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule.

-WSF’s Triangle Route remains on its two-boat schedule- check here for alerts/updates.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Updating this recent report, five are now live. Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also up at Delridge/Oregon, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

– the camera at the top.

– the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

– the south route.

– the northbound side at Lander.

If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.