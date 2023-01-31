CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Stolen Subaru found; owner wants you to know where, and what was in it

On Monday morning, we published Scott‘s report about his stolen Subaru. Tonight, he says it’s been found, and he has advice for others:

This car was recovered. Police notified me of the location at 8th Ave SW & SW Trenton, next to Westcrest Park. It had a lock between the clutch and steering wheel as if the thief intended to return and continue driving it. The lock had wear that makes me believe this isn’t the first time it has been used. The ignition and door locks were undamaged. Please let others know, if their car is stolen, to look around Westcrest Park area, I did not do that when I looked for this car.

Some vehicles stolen in West Seattle stay here; others turn up many miles away. Police said recently that more than 100 have been found at the notorious 2nd/Michigan encampment; Harbor Avenue SW seems to be a popular place lately too, with four auto-recovery calls logged in the past day and a half.