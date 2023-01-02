2023’s first public meeting: District 1 Community Network

The District 1 Community Network is the first local organization having a public meeting in the new year, 7 pm Wednesday (January 4th) online, D1CN is a coalition of West Seattle and South Park community advocates who gather to address area issues; everyone interested is welcome to join in. Draft agenda items for this meeting include the South Park flooding situation and the ongoing work toward updating the city’s Comprehensive Plan. Video and call-in information can be found in our calendar listing.