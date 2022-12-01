WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Lights, music, theater, books, more!

Now that the weather has calmed – a look ahead at the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

SOUTHWEST POOL REOPENS: After a two-day closure, the pool at 2801 SW Thistle is back open today but on a limited schedule – details in this update.

FESTIVAL OF TREES: Drop in to see the dozen-plus decorated, donated trees and wreaths on display at Brookdale Admiral Heights (2326 California SW) before 5 pm, and if you like one (or more) consider bidding for it in the Rotary Service Foundation‘s benefit auction next week!

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UPS: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), Foody Moody will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm Thursdays for a ~3-mile run.

MENASHE FAMILY LIGHTS: Tonight is the first official night for West Seattle’s brightest holiday display (5605 Beach Drive SW). Here’s our preview from earlier this week.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 7 pm, Bill Davie and Amy Read perform at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE’S SILENT BOOK CLUB: It’s gotten so popular, it’s meeting at multiple locations tonight, 7 pm – the list is here.

PIANO BAR: Larry Knapp and Friends provide the music – and you could too, as there’s an open mic as well as the option to just sit and enjoy the music. 7-10 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), $5 entrance fee. Drinks and fruit/cheese trays available for purchase.

COMMUNITY MEETING: If you live in White Center or vicinity, the North Highline Unincorporated Area Council is your community council, meeting monthly online to discuss a variety of issues. Here are details on tonight’s 7 pm meeting and how to watch/listen/participate.

ARTSWEST HOLIDAY SHOW: Tonight at 7:30 pm, the second week begins for “Q Brothers Christmas Carol” at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) – ticket info is in our calendar listing.

Have something to add to our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!