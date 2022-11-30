FOLLOWUP: Southwest Pool to reopen Thursday with ‘limited operations’

After a two-day closure because of staff illness, Southwest Pool will reopen tomorrow, but not yet on its full schedule, according to the announcement we received tonight:

Southwest Pool will run limited operations on Thursday, December 1st.

We still have multiple staff members out sick. We are able to run limited programming including our afternoon swim lessons. The day will look like:

12-3:30 Adult Swim – No WX or 3pm Lap

4-5:30 Lessons

5:45-6:45 Lap Swim

Public Swim Cancelled

We are working to return to full operation as soon as staffing allows. Check the pool webpage or call 206-684-7440 for updates.