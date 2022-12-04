WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Surprise theft

D‘s debit-card number was stolen even though the card itself was not. Here’s her story, with a message for you:

Somehow-someway, my debit card number has been compromised, likely at a business point of sale from somewhere in my neighborhood, Highland Park-White Center-Arbor Heights.

Yesterday someone was using my debit card numbers to drain my bank account at the Arbor Heights 7-11 ATM while my card and I were elsewhere.

My bank texted/called me around 3 PM yesterday with an alert that $120 was being withdrawn out of my account from the ATM at the 9200 35th Ave SW 7-11. I…was at Joann Fabrics in Tukwila with my card safely tucked in my pocket.

I responded to the bank fraud analyst immediately. They asked if I had withdrawn $$$ at 2:45 and then again at 2:46, then asked about all of the places I’d been in the last 2 days – including my grocery purchase at QFC the night before.

I’ve contacted the police and am headed to meet the 7-11 manager this morning to see about getting a video for the investigators.

It is a bit shocking but I guess not particularly surprising. I’m just thankful that I had my bank notification buttons set to contact me so quickly, and thankful I still have enough to pay bills. I will have to make a claim with the bank during business hours tomorrow and will likely get the money back.

I guess I’m just writing to you so you can let your readers know to be vigilant with their cards – or make sure that they have account notifications set on their card use at the very least.