Here’s what’s happening for your West Seattle Tuesday

SOUTHWEST POOL OPEH: The pool (2801 SW Thistle) is back to normal operations.

KOL HANESHAMAH DONATION DRIVE: Another of the donation drives featured in our Holiday Guide begins today – Kol HaNeshamah is collecting items to help oeople stay warm; drop off at 6115 SW Hinds.

FESTIVAL OF TREES: Second-to-last day to drop in at Brookdale Admiral Heights (2326 California SW) before 5 pm and see the decorated/donated trees and wreaths, before they’re auctioned off Thursday night.

CHESS CLUB: Play chess at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 1:30 pm. Beginners welcome!

DONATION DROPOFF TO HELP STUDENTS: Today’s the last of three Tuesdays on which volunteers are collecting donations outside the north entrance of West Seattle High School to help make “care packages” for students to use during. winter break. Our calendar listing includes info on what they need. 3-5 pm (3000 California SW)

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: New start time for the longstanding weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS: First of two WSCO holiday concerts, both free admission (“donations gratefully accepted”) – Debut and Concert Orchestra at 6 pm, at Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle).

PARENTING SURVIVAL TACTICS: Online event at 6 pm presented in conjunction with Community School of West Seattle.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

