FOLLOWUP: Pegasus Pizza sign comes down

Thanks to ALS for the photo and tip that the Pegasus Pizza sign was taken down at 2768 Alki SW tonight, two weeks after the eviction notice was posted. After ALS published the photo tonight in a comment below our story from December 2nd, we went by; the sign (which was still up when we passed by this morning) was gone and no one was around. There’s been no public hint of what’s next for the space – no “for lease” listing, for example. We’ve also been checking court files, where a mid-November order to pay the restaurant’s landlord more than $146,000 had preceded the eviction action, but the only thing that has appeared in the case file since then is the King County Sheriff’s Office “return of service” certifying that the eviction had been carried out. Though the “unlawful detainer” (eviction) case was filed in July, the court documents say the restaurant owners owed the landlords money dating back to last December and had been ordered in March to pay up or clear out. A payment plan was then worked out, documents say, but the July action alleges that the amounts due weren’t paid.