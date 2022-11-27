West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snow sightings still possible this week

November 27, 2022 10:04 pm
The Olympics are finally getting the kind of snowcap you expect to see by now – Ann Anderson took the photo (and calls your attention to the Surf Scoters on the water – a rarer sight than they used to be). The newest forecast still suggests we might see a bit of snow at times this week, but no one’s predicting anything major, so far, and we’re not yet under any weather alerts. The first possibility of a little snow could be early tomorrow morning, with a possible snow-rain mix. Snow or no snow, temperatures will be below normal, too, so be ready for a wintry week.

