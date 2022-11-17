WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: 2 days until 2 turkey giveaways

Reminders from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide: If you need some help with affording Thanksgiving dinner, you have two options in West Seattle this Saturday (November 19) for getting a free turkey and bag/box of groceries:

(WSB file photo)

EASTRIDGE CHURCH, 9 AM-NOON: This year the church at 39th/Oregon is going back to walk-up distribution. Between Eastridge’s West Seattle and Issaquah campuses, they plan to give away 1,500 turkeys and bags of groceries, so they should have enough for all who show up. The line usually forms on 39th.

WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK @ SSC, 10 AM-1 PM: In the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), the West Seattle Food Bank plans another drive-up/ride-up distribution. They have 500 turkeys and grocery boxes (which include fresh produce) to give out. Approach from the northbound side of 16th.

*Neither of these events requires proof of eligibility – just show up to be served. Also note that there are now three free community Thanksgiving dinners planned in West Seattle on the holiday – see the list in our Holiday Guide.*