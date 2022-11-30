West Seattle, Washington

01 Thursday

35℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mailbox prowlers

November 30, 2022 3:09 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

The video and report are from Amy:

We live in a townhouse in the alley behind Juneau Street Market. Our neighbor’s mailbox was broken into on Monday night and his mail was stolen. (The thief also checked our mailboxes and checked out our neighbor’s house.) We have video of the thieves approaching and of the break-in. (above) … Our neighbor has reported the incident but we wanted the West Seattle community to be aware.

This is the framegrab with the clearest view of both faces:

We’ll add the incident # when we get it.

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mailbox prowlers"

  • CeeBee November 30, 2022 (3:16 pm)
    Reply

    Incredible that the post office leaves mail sticking out of the top.  “please take me and check to see if the people are on vacation so you can break in there too!”

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.