WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mailbox prowlers

The video and report are from Amy:

We live in a townhouse in the alley behind Juneau Street Market. Our neighbor’s mailbox was broken into on Monday night and his mail was stolen. (The thief also checked our mailboxes and checked out our neighbor’s house.) We have video of the thieves approaching and of the break-in. (above) … Our neighbor has reported the incident but we wanted the West Seattle community to be aware.

This is the framegrab with the clearest view of both faces:

We’ll add the incident # when we get it.