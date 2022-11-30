WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Shining bright in Fauntlee Hills

Tonight we photographed one of the first big West Seattle Christmas light displays up every year … at the home of Ken Arkills in Fauntlee Hills.

The house is on a corner lot, so there’s a lot to see on multiple sides.

You can see it at 39th SW and SW Trenton [map].

If you have lights to show everyone, or happened to see a notable display, please let us know – again this year, we hope to showcase lights every night through Christmas. Photos are welcome but if you don’t have them, just tell us where we can find the lights to photograph them ourselves – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!