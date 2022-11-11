TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Veterans Day changes + weekend alerts

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Veterans Day – Friday, November 11th.

WEATHER

Cloudy, slight chance of rain, high in the 40s. (Thursday’s high was 46, 7 degrees below what’s normal for that date; the low was 35, also 7 degrees below normal.)

VETERANS DAY CHANGES

No school; no Water Taxi; Metro on “reduced weekday” schedule; “parking holiday” for Seattle street spaces; state ferries plan to sound their whistles at 11:11 am as a tribute to veterans

ROAD WORK – TODAY + WEEKEND

-The east end of Sylvan Way just west of the Home Depot entrance remains closed for drainage work.

-Salmon designs will be installed along 31st SW and SW Graham in High Point this weekend; here’s the explanatory notice. SDOT says work will start each day around 6 am.

SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS

High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (if SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).

Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.

1st Ave. S. Bridge: The alternate route.

Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.

All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

