TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Veterans Day changes + weekend alerts

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Veterans Day – Friday, November 11th.
WEATHER
Cloudy, slight chance of rain, high in the 40s. (Thursday’s high was 46, 7 degrees below what’s normal for that date; the low was 35, also 7 degrees below normal.)
VETERANS DAY CHANGES
No school; no Water Taxi; Metro on “reduced weekday” schedule; “parking holiday” for Seattle street spaces; state ferries plan to sound their whistles at 11:11 am as a tribute to veterans
ROAD WORK – TODAY + WEEKEND
-The east end of Sylvan Way just west of the Home Depot entrance remains closed for drainage work.
-Salmon designs will be installed along 31st SW and SW Graham in High Point this weekend; here’s the explanatory notice. SDOT says work will start each day around 6 am.
SPOTLIGHT CAMERAS
High Bridge – here’s the camera at the top.
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (if SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way).
Low Bridge: Or nearby, depending on where SDOT points the camera.
1st Ave. S. Bridge: The alternate route.
Highway 99: Here’s the northbound side at Lander.
All functional city traffic cams can be seen here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
If you see trouble on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.
