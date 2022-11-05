THURSDAY: ‘Words, Writers, & Southwest Stories’ presents Ross Reynolds

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s next “Words, Writers, & Southwest Stories” presentation is Thursday, online. If you register, you’ll get to see and hear longtime Seattle broadcaster Ross Reynolds talk about “How Audio Technology Changed the World.” Here’s the announcement:

“Words, Writers, & Southwest Stories,” a speaker series of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, is pleased to announce that it is hosting veteran broadcaster Ross Reynolds for a live Zoom presentation on Thursday, November 10th at 6 PM.

REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED

Although we live in a visual world, audio still has the power to create intimacy and spark the imagination like no other medium can. Veteran broadcaster Ross Reynolds explores the impact that audio transmission has had on society and storytelling, beginning with the first century of radio up to the modern age of audiobooks, internet streaming, podcasts, and smart speakers. How has audio transmission changed society, and what makes it such a still powerful form of communication?

Attendees will be encouraged to share stories of their formative audio experiences.

Ross Reynolds (he/him) is an interviewer, moderator, and convener. He recently served as KUOW’s executive producer for community engagement, before which he was a program host for 16 years. His awards include the 2011 Public Radio News Directors First Place in the call-in category for Living in a White City. In 2015, he was named to the University of Washington Communication Alumni Hall of Fame. Reynolds lives in Seattle.

Registered participants will be emailed a link to the presentation on the date of the event.