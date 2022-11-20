MONDAY: One more chance to speak out about city spending plan

The City Council is now just a week away from finalizing the budget for the next two years. Tomorrow (Monday, November 21) morning at 9:30 am, their next meeting as the Budget Committee starts with one last chance for you to speak out. Then they embark on one more round of voting on proposed changes to the amended budget plan introduced last week by the budget chair, West Seattle-residing citywide Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda. Almost 200 amendments are on the list to be considered – you can see them all on the agenda, including the one (agenda item #128) that would add money to keep expanded Seattle Fire Department resources in West Seattle and South Park. If you’re interested in commenting tomorrow morning, you can do it remotely or in person at City Hall; the agenda explains how. You can also comment via email at council@seattle.gov.