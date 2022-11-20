West Seattle, Washington

HAPPENING NOW: Return of Fair-Trade Holiday Gift Fair at Our Lady of Guadalupe

November 20, 2022 10:39 am
During the height of the pandemic, Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Holiday Gift Fair – centered on fair-trade/ethically-sourced items – moved online. Today it’s back in person, until 1:30 pm at the Walmesley Center (northeast corner of 35th/Myrtle).

This year rather than buying from individual vendors at tables, you can shop around the gym and bring your purchases to a central checkout. That includes OLG students’ bake sale raising money for WestSide Baby – parents are there to assist you.

You can also build your own Advent wreath:

And if you’re there at lunchtime – they’ll be selling food too, including teriyaki bowls.

P.S. See what’s up in the days and weeks ahead – gift fairs and much more – in our WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide (to which we’re adding daily)!

