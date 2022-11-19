CONGRATULATIONS! High Point Hurricanes’ citywide volleyball win

The report and photo were sent by Coach Al:

Congratulations to the High Point “Hurricanes,” who won 1st place in today’s ‘City Wide Volleyball Jamboree’ held at Miller Community Center, making this coach extremely proud!!

After going undefeated during the season (4-0), today they beat Delridge and Loyal Heights community centers, and then again played Delridge in the playoffs, winning the first & third games to bring home the Gold.

Delridge CC took home the Silver, so West Seattle volleyball was well represented!