Celebration of Life planned November 30 for Mary F. Abernethy, 1932-2022

Family and friends will gather one week from today to remember Mary F. Abernethy. Here’s the remembrance they are sharing with her community:

Mary Frances Abernethy, 90, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. Mary was born on August 24, 1932 to Everett E. Herron and Mary Clark Herron on Beacon Hill, where she attended Catholic school. The family moved to West Seattle, where Mary attended Holy Rosary Catholic Girls High School until her graduation in 1950.

In 1955, Mary earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Seattle University. On November 5 of the same year, Mary and James D. Abernethy were married.

Mary then stayed home to raise their four children. Once her youngest was in the fourth grade, Mary went to work at Schick Shadel hospital as a rehab nurse.

Upon retirement, Mary enjoyed sewing and attending classes and other social activities through the Seattle Parks Department. Mary and Jim enjoyed going on road trips in their camper van, as well as going on cruises.

Mary is survived by her husband Jim, her children Bob (Annelle) Abernethy, Carol (Steve) Heurion, Kathy Vincent, and Jim (Blanca) Abernethy, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her final years, Mary struggled with dementia. Her family would like to acknowledge her caregivers and thank them for their dedication, kindness, and compassion for her during her illness.

Funeral mass and reception to celebrate Mary’s life will take place on Wednesday, November 30, 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in West Seattle. (7000 35th Ave SW)

Please share memories, photos & condolences with Mary’s family on the Tribute Wall at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Mary-Abernethy

Arrangements entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle