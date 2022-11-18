Cats, coffee, donuts, theater, music, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Another late look at autumn leaves – Lincoln Park photo by Gary Pro)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

ENJOY A BEVERAGE, HELP STUDENTS: All day at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW) – open until 5 pm – a percentage of proceeds will go to the Genesee Hill Elementary PTA. (Mention that’s why you’re there!)

DROP-IN OPEN PLAY: Now through 11:30 am, weekly drop-in open play for little ones at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

HOLIDAY BAZAAR: The White Center Library Guild‘s annual Holiday Bazaar & Book Sale starts today at the library (1409 SW 107th), 11 am-4 pm.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room, wine bar, and retail store are open again on Fridays and Saturdays, 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, as previewed here.

ADOPTABLE CATS/KITTENS: Go to Pet Elements (6511 California SW) and see who’s looking for a forever home this week.

BUY DONUTS, HELP A SCHOOL: 3:30 pm-4:30 pm, the Madison Middle School PTSA is selling Krispy Kreme donuts, $15/dozen, outside the school as a fundraiser. (3429 45th SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Moroccan Dog, The Brudi Brothers, Justin Harden play tonight, doors at 7, music at 8. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘THE CURIOUS MRS. SAVAGE’: Last chance to see the West Seattle High School production, 7:30 pm in the school theater (3000 California SW). Our calendar listing has the synopsis and ticket link (note that this production offers a streaming option too).

THEATER: Blue Hour‘s ‘boom’ continues at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm.

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!