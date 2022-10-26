YOU CAN HELP: Volunteers sought for free tax-prep service

The United Way is looking for local volunteers to help with its free tax-prep service. Here’s the announcement:

Looking to make an impact in your community in the new year? United Way’s Free Tax Preparation Campaign is one of the largest IRS-funded, volunteer-driven VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) programs in the state, and we’re looking for volunteers to help us tackle tax season! This year, the Campaign will have two local free tax sites – the West Seattle Food Bank and White Center Library — and we’re looking for West Seattleites just like you to join us for four hours a week, no tax experience required. Outside West Seattle, or have friends and relatives in other King County neighborhoods? We have many other opportunities across the county as well as remotely. For more information and to sign up, please visit our website, uwkc.org/taxvolunteer.