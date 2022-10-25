WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 11 options

(Dawn Redwood cone, photographed by Rosalie Miller)

Happening today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and previews:

BLOCK DROP: Find DIY cleaning supplies – and drop off what your cleanup collects – at High Point’s Juneau P-Patch (32nd/Juneau), until 6 pm.

CITY BUDGET: First of three days in which the City Council is spending the entire day discussing possible changes to the proposed budget, meeting online and in-person – see the agenda here.

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open until 6 pm today, and it’s your last week to see the Southwest Artist Showcase display during those hours.

POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: A local way to take national action as Election Day nears – participating in the 10:30 am drop-in weekly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

CHESS CLUB: Play chess at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 1:30 pm. Beginners welcome!

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

STARCRAWLER: Acoustic set plus meet-and-greet, 5 pm at Easy Street Records (California/Alaska).

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

STAR WARS MINIATURES NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) hosts this weekly 7 pm event.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can always see more, and preview future events, via our event calendar – if you have something to add, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!