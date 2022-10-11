WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Plants stolen from ‘RV-prevention planters’

(WSB photo)

Another large-scale theft of newly placed plants has happened. Last time it was at Alki Beach Park; this time, from planters in the street along Roxhill Park. A nearby resident emailed us to report the theft while explaining the planters:

I’m a resident on 29th Ave SW across from Roxhill Park in Westwood area. 6 families on 29th Ave, south of Barton St. pooled money together recently and purchased 10 large galvanized water-trough planters which we set out on the East side of 29th Ave to prevent the RV people from returning. Hundreds of dollars of newly planted plants we put in last Friday were all pulled out of the planters and stolen last night around 9 pm. The RV-prevention planters were set up next to the playground at Roxhill Park after over a year or so of RV’s terrorizing the street and park with their trash, loud gasoline generators, prostitution, and drug use which they had been parked and getting away with until recently when residents reported repeatedly to the city and they were issued citations and have all moved as of yesterday. We suspect a landscaper as the plants were all taken from the scene rather than simply being pulled up by a disgruntled RV person, returning for revenge.

We asked for more details on the stolen plants. They included “tall sky pencil hollies, boxwoods, and liriopes … Lavender and red and purple mums … Carl Forester Feather Reed grasses and Ruby daylilies ,,, And some blue festuca grasses from (one of the neighbors’) backyard.” Estimated value, more than $700. The neighbor who emailed us adds, “We were getting so many positive comments and even cash donations from nearby residents and parents of playground users that this is just too bad.”