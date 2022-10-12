WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire damages apartments

A commenter on our coverage of this morning’s garage/car fire in Sunrise Heights mentioned hearing gunfire around the same time. SPD’s report summaries confirm it. Just after 2:45 am, officers were dispatched to investigate a report of suspected gunfire near 24th/Holden. The report summary says, “Callers nearby reported bullet damage to their apartments. Officers arrived and found bullet damage to 3 apartments in the same building. Witnesses reported hearing 1 shot, a brief pause, and then 4 rapid additional shots.” No injuries were reported. No one saw the shooter(s) or any possible suspect vehicles. If you have any information, the SPD incident number for reference is 2022-273714.