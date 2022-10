3:01 AM: Five SFD units are arriving at a reported garage fire at 34th/Holden- practically next door to Station 37. Firefighters tell dispatch it’s a vehicle on fire in the alley, adjacent to a garage and in danger of spreading.

3:12 AM: Firefighters report the fire is burning in “the void” between the ceiling and roof of the garage.

3:19 AM: Firefighters have declared the fire “tapped” (out). They’re summoning SFD’s investigator to figure out the cause. No injuries reported.