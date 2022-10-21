WEEKEND PREVIEW: Makers’ Art Market at High Point Commons Park

Sunday looks like the best day this weekend for outdoor events, and we have a few to preview. First – the Makers’ Art Market at High Point Commons Park on Sunday afternoon. This market has brought together dozens of local artists, crafters, and other creators at other locations, most recently Alki, but this time they’re teaming up with the High Point Open Space Association to bring the market to the park. More than 30 local makers and small businesses are participating. It’s a family-friendly event, too. The park is at 3201 SW Graham, and the market is set for noon-5 pm Sunday (October 23).