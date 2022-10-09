READER REPORTS: Followed by suspicious driver; auto accessories stolen

Two reader reports:

FOLLOWED BY SUSPICIOUS DRIVER: This happened in The Junction on Thursday between 7 and 7:30 pm, reports a reader who wanted to report this in case it happens – or has happened – to anyone else:

I was driving south down 42nd (off Alaska) to park my car in the neighborhood, and as I pulled over to park just north of Dawson St. I noticed that the car right behind me pulled over immediately behind me. Having that gut feeling, I immediately pulled out and kept driving, and the car followed me. This car proceeded to follow me back down 42nd to Alaska, down California, up 44th to Dakota Place Park, back down California (where he turned off his headlights and changed lanes with me twice) before following me into the Safeway parking lot. I was on the phone with my partner the entire time, trying to figure out what I should do and the best we came up with was that I should go somewhere populated and try to get help. He parked next to me in the Safeway parking lot (the one on 42nd near the Junction) and I screamed at him for a few minutes, snapped a pic of his license plate and started walking toward Safeway to get others involved. He didn’t get out of his vehicle the entire time, and as I was screaming at him he gave me hand gestures and a facial expression like, “what? me? I wasn’t doing anything?” although he did not speak to me.

I was able to involve two people standing outside Safeway, one of whom was a man who went over to the vehicle and was able to get the guy to drive out of the parking lot. A very kind woman called her boyfriend who was nearby, and the two of them walked me home so that I wasn’t alone, and didn’t have to get back in my car.

The man was driving an older white pickup truck with a covered back. He appeared to be a Hispanic man, in his mid-40’s with a thin face – since he didn’t get out of the car I can’t speak to his height, but my impression was he had a slim build, and he was wearing a hat (Seahawks, I think?).