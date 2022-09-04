WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: C & P Coffee’s Food Bank-benefiting garden party

A beautiful afternoon in the garden at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), all for a good cause – benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank. Hosts Pete and Cameron Moores open their coffeehouse for countless community events and organized this one to help the WSFB’s mission to keep people fed and housed.

If you missed today’s party, you have another special chance to help the food bank next week – as previewed here, local service clubs will collect nonperishable food Saturday (September 10th) at local grocery stores.