YOU CAN HELP: West Seattle service clubs team up for community-wide food drive September 10th

It’s a celebration of community, and teamwork to get help to people who need it. On Saturday, September 10th, three West Seattle service clubs – the Kiwanis, Lions, and Rotary – will lead a community-wide food drive to collect donations for the West Seattle Food Bank.

On that day from 9 am to 1 pm, at most if not all local grocery stores, you’ll find volunteers from the clubs, as well as youth from the Kiwanis-supported Key Clubs at Chief Sealth IHS> and West Seattle HS, ready to receive your donations. The final list of participating stores will be available in a few days – we’ll add that to our calendar listing and subsequent previews/reminders. Meantime, here’s what the WSFB needs most (including a few non-food items).