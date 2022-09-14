WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: 12 notes

(Osprey fishing in late August, photographed by Danny McMillin)

Here’s what’s happening, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and previews:

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Wading pools have closed for the season but Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale will be open 11 am-8 pm, every day through Sunday

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS CLEARANCE SALE: As noted here, this shop (WSB sponsor) at 3602 SW Alaska is having a change-of-seasons clearance sale. Open 11 am-6 pm today.

JOURNALING FOR MINDFULNESS: Writing class at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), 11 am.

(added) CASTING CALL: The community coalition commemorating the bridge reopening is still interested in having people show up for video-shoot locations today, as explained here – the locations/times are:

11:45 am Alki Beach by the Statue of Liberty

12:45 pm Admiral Theater

1:45 pm Alaska Junction by Easy Street

2:45 pm at the bridge’s west entrance

FLUTES IN THE FOREST: Free outdoor concert in Schmitz Park(Admiral Way/Stevens), 5-6 pm.

SPORTS-MEDICINE TALK FOR RUNNERS: Learn about returning to running post-injury, at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) with Lake Washington Physical Therapy (WSB sponsor), 6 pm.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Our area’s largest political group meets in person at 6:30 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9130 California SW); agenda highlights are in our calendar listing.

JAZZ AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: Trio Jazz Night, 6:30 pm (4210 SW Admiral Way).

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

MUSIC BINGO: Now weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: At 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have a calendar event to add? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!