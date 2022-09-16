Here’s what’s ahead for your West Seattle Friday

No, that’s not a bee. Photographer Ann Anderson explains, “Syrphid Flies, while closely resembling bees, are bee imposters. Less than .5” long, and often known as ‘flower flies’; they do not sting, are important pollinators and help control pests – especially aphids.” Now you know! On with what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

BLOCK DROP: DIY cleanup equipment is available at Anchor Park (59th/Stevens) until 6 pm – that’s also where you can drop off what you clean up, as part of closing the Block Drop loop!

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS SALE: As previewed, the big clearance sale at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska, WSB sponsor) is wrapping up, open today 11 am-6 pm.

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Third-to-last day for Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale, 11 am-8 pm, too.

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Today/tonight brings another doubleheader for the Chief Sealth International High School Seahawks and the West Seattle High School Wildcats, playing at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) – CSIHS plays Franklin at 4:30 pm, WSHS plays Cleveland at 7:30 pm.

SPICE GIRLS TRIBUTE: 5 pm at Easy Street Records (California/Alaska), commemorating the 26th anniversary of the Spice Girls‘ first album.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Joel Egan performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

SPELLING BEE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, as announced last month, Friday nights bring Spelldown After Dark – an adult spelling bee. Check to see if there’s room for participants/spectators! (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Have something to add to our Event Calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!