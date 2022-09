(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

The West Seattle High School Wildcats are now 3-0 on the season, after a big win over Cleveland at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex on Friday night.

We were there in the early going, as WSHS started piling up the points on their way to a 41-0 victory.

(WSHS #12, senior Mason Kallinger)

Next week they play the annual Huling Bowl cross-peninsula game against Chief Sealth IHS, 7:30 pm Friday (September 23) at NCSWAC (2801 SW Thistle).