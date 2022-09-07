7 options for your West Seattle Thursday

(Green bottle fly on blue hydrangea, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s the list for today/tonight – there’s more on our West Seattle Event Calendar:

UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: 11 am presentation at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) – our calendar listing explains how to register.

WADING POOLS, SPRAYPARK OPEN: The sun’s expected to emerge later, so the city plans to open the still-operating wading pools, including< Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Highland Park Spraypark at 1100 SW Cloverdale will be open as usual, 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm, go swimming in the saltwater pool on the shore at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

ULTIMATE AT FAIRMOUNT: 6 pm, Thursday night summertime Ultimate pickup games are back at Fairmount Playfield (5400 Fauntleroy Way SW).

ROBOTICS OPEN HOUSE: As previewed here, Skunk Works Robotics invites families to its open houses tonight and next Thursday, 6:30 pm at 11427 3rd Ave S. – not far from West Seattle, and the organization has lots of WS participants.

BOARD GAME NIGHT: Go play at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), starting at 6:30 pm.

BENBOW GOES COUNTRY: Thursday “Nashville Nights“ continue at the Benbow Room (4210 SW Admiral Way), 9 pm. 21+.

Have something to add to our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!