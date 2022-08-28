WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 17 notes!

(Echinacea, photographed by Arlene Rubin)

Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has scheduled:

While we remove the work platforms on the eastern span of the high bridge, people accessing Terminal 102 will be rerouted as a safety measure to avoid the work area. These traffic impacts will occur again today. Those traveling east and westbound on SW Spokane St will not be impacted. Detour signs will be in place for those traveling to and from Terminal 102. As part of the Reconnect West Seattle project, we will be completing several projects. -We’ll be paving California Ave SW between SW Walker St and SW Hill St again today. This work is anticipated to begin as early as 7 AM and conclude by 4 PM. There will be minor traffic impacts.

-We’ll be paving 35th Ave SW from SW Edmunds to SW Alaska St. Both directions of traffic will be maintained, but drivers can expect delays in the area. Work is anticipated to begin at 7 AM and conclude by 4 PM

-To improve visibility, our landscaping crews will be working on SW Roxbury St between 9th Ave SW and 14th Ave SW to clear vegetation. Work will begin as early as 7 AM and conclude by 3 PM. There will be minor traffic impacts, however you may experience delays while traveling through the area As part of necessary maintenance work, we will be replacing concrete panels on 16th Ave SW and SW Webster St. This work is anticipated to begin as early as 7 AM and conclude by 4 PM. Traffic in all directions will be maintained, but drivers can expect delays in the area.

Also, WSDOT‘s “Revive I-5” work continues on southbound I-5 between I-90 and the West Seattle Bridge exit.

CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here.

EASTRIDGE BARBECUE: Eastridge Church (4500 39th SW) invites you to the in-person 9:15 am service today with a barbecue afterward.

FOOD DRIVE: Donate non-perishable food at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) today, 10 am-12:30 pm.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open with peak summer produce as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, prepared food, and more. Here’s today’s vendor list. California SW between Oregon and Alaska.

POTTERY SALE: 10 am-2 pm, “handmadw functional pottery” for sale at 4111 47th SW. See examples in our calendar listing.

NURSERY OWNERSHIP CELEBRATION & OPEN HOUSE: As previewed here, West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW) has a big two-part event today – at 11:30 am, a celebration of Marcia Bruno‘s ownership (almost three years now, but no time to party until now), followed by a buffet lunch of local food and 12-3 pm, the return of WSN’s annual Open House, including free classes at 12:30 pm and 2 pm.

WHITE CENTER BLOCK PARTY: Noon-6 pm in the heart of White Center, the second annual street party brings out music, food, drink, fun. Get a wristband for discounts/freebies at participating businesses. Proceeds benefit WC nonprofits. P.S. Wrestling matches at Lariat Bar (on 16th south of 98th) at 1 and 3:30 pm!

WADING POOL/SPRAYPARK: With a warm, at-least-partly-sunny afternoon expected, the wading pools will likely be open – after 9 am, you can verify at 206-684-7796. In West Seattle, the only wading pool still in operation is in central upper Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), noon-7 pm. Regardless of the weather, Highland Park Spraypark will be open 11 am-8 pm (1100 SW Cloverdale).

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool on the Lincoln Park shore (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) is back open to the public, noon-7 pm – daily through Labor Day, so time is running out.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The Southwest Seattle Historical Society museum< is open on Alki, and you can visit noon-4 pm, (61st/Stevens)

ALKI POINT LIGHTHOUSE TOURS: The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary volunteers are giving lighthouse tours today, first site entry 1 pm, last entry 3:45 pm; more info here. Second-to-last chance this year!

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: Monthly meeting at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 3 pm. See our calendar listing for this month’s topic.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center in South Delridge (9050 16th SW).

MEDITATION AND MORE: Kundalini Yoga, Meditation, Gong Bath at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW) with Inner Alchemy. $35 class fee. 7-8:30 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 9 pm to 1:30 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Have an event to list for our calendar? Please email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!