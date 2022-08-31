WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another hit-run investigation

5:30 PM: Police are investigating what’s reported to have been a hit-run collision that injured a pedestrian at 26th/Juneau. The hit-run driver was reported to be in a silver early 2000s Mercedes ML towing a silver Prius, last seen northbound on 26th. We have not yet heard whether the pedestrian is seriously hurt.

5:40 PM: Officers have told dispatch they’ve located what they believe is the suspect vehicle.

5:51 PM: They’ve told dispatch they have the suspected driver in custody. We’re checking with SFD about the victim.