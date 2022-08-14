STREET PARTIES: Two West Seattle events planned for August 27th

Looking ahead, set aside Saturday, August 27th, as a day for two road-closing celebrations at the north and south ends of West Seattle.

ADMIRAL JUNCTION FUNKTION: Noon-9 pm, California SW between Admiral Way and SW Walker will be closed for this first-ever celebration of the heart of the Admiral business district, co-presented by the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce with city support. Full details to come, but you can go here for a preview of the entertainment lineup – there’ll be a stage near SW College.

(WSB photo, 2021 Lowrider Block Party)

LOWRIDER BLOCK PARTY: Also on August 27th, noon-6 pm, 17th SW will be closed between Delridge and Roxbury for the second annual Lowrider Block Party. Nearby Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery is presenting the event again this year, with art, food, music, and of course, cars. The gallery at 9414 Delridge Way SW is also hosting a Lowrider Art Show all month long, through the weekend of the Block Party.