READER REPORT: West Seattle stop for solar-powered two-continent bike ride

David Liguoy is spending the night in West Seattle tonight, another stop along his two-continent journey aboard a solar-powered recumbent bicycle, from Argentina to Quebec. Brian sent the photo, explaining he happened to meet Liguoy while at Angle Lake Cyclery in South Delridge, where Liguoy had stopped for a new tire. Brian explains that Liguoy is a peace and climate activist from France who’s stopping in the Seattle area “to meet with some well-known philanthropists.” He’s seeking support for initiatives that are explained on his website. He’s headed to Canada next; tonight he’s staying in a camper at Brian’s house, and Brian plans to “help him fit up some panniers to cross Canada.”