Last day to vote, return of Night Out, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photographed at Alki by David Hutchinson)

Here’s your daily reminder of what’s up for the rest of today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LAST DAY TO VOTE! Just six races on the primary ballot, so voting won’t take long. Get your ballot in the mail ASAP so that it’ll be postmarked today, or drop it in a King County Elections dropbox by 8 pm. Our reminder from Sunday has all the info.

BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: Equipment is available until 6 pm today for your neighborhood cleanup – today’s Block Drop location is Dakota Place Park (California/Dakota).

DONATE FOOD: Admiral Church‘s summer food drive is accepting donations today, 11 am-1 pm (4320 SW Hill)

WADING POOLS & SPRAYPARK OPEN: EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW); both will be open noon-7 pm. Also, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open 11 am-8 pm.

COLMAN POOL: The outdoor pool at Lincoln Park will be open to the public today as its 7-days-a-week schedule continues, noon-7 pm.

FUNDRAISING BEVERAGES/TREATS: Noon-4 pm, stand at 41st/Roxbury raising money for the National Birth Equity Collaborative.

FIRST BLUE ANGELS JET ARRIVES: If you think you see a Blue Angel overhead early this afternoon – that’s when the #7 jet is scheduled to arrive, with the others due in Wednesday, as we reported Monday. (They’ll be based near the Boeing Field terminal this year.)

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Hybrid meeting (online and in-person at City Hall) at 2 pm; here’s the agenda, which explains how to comment. Watch live here.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Longstanding weekly 4:30-6 pm sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

NIGHT OUT: The nationwide night of community-building block parties is back! Even if you’re not having one, watch for closed side streets around the area 5-9 pm. If you are having one – send a photo so we can include your neighborhood in our coverage – westseattleblog@gmail.com (or tag us on Twitter) – thank you!

PLAY-ALONG IN THE PARK: The West Seattle Community Orchestras welcome musicians of all skill levels to play with them at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) tonight, 6-8 pm – details in our calendar listing.

TAE KWON DO: First August class for the West Seattle Tae Kwon Do Club is at 6 pm at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW).

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you are invited to come play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FAMILY GAME NIGHT: Meeples Games (3727 California SW) welcomes families 6-8 pm to this weekly hosted game-playing night.

TRIVIA X 3: Three of the venues where you can play tonight – 7 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

See more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!