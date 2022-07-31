ELECTION 2022: Two days left to vote in six primary races

With two days left to vote, only 17.3 percent of ballots sent out to West Seattle/South Park have been received by King County Elections. Don’t let the turnout stay anemic; take a few minutes to vote. The primary ballot is short in our area: two federal races, one statewide race, three state-legislative races. Here’s who’s on your ballot, in order of how they appear on the ballot, and with the party preference that’s listed on the ballot (incumbents are marked with asterisks):

34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE REP. POSITION 1 (no incumbent)

Leah Griffin (Prefers Democratic Party)

Emily Alvarado (Prefers Democratic Party)

Jolie Lansdowne (Prefers Republican Party)

34TH DISTRICT STATE HOUSE REP. POSITION 2

Joe Fitzgibbon* (Prefers Democratic Party)

Andrew Pilloud (Prefers Republican Party)

34TH DISTRICT STATE SENATOR

Tony Mitchum (States No Party Preference)

Joe Nguyen* (Prefers Democratic Party)

John Potter (Prefers Republican Party)

Amber Bennett (Prefers Independent Party)

Goodspaceguy (Prefers Republican Party)

WASHINGTON SECRETARY OF STATE (no incumbent)

Bob Hagglund (Prefers Republican Party)

Kurtis Engle (Prefers Union Party)

Marquez Tiggs (Prefers Democratic Party)

Tamborine Borrelli (Prefers America First (R) Party)

Steve Hobbs (Prefers Democratic Party)

Keith L. Wagoner (Prefers Republican Party)

Mark Miloscia (Prefers Republican Party)

Julie Anderson (Prefers Nonpartisan Party)

DISTRICT 7 U.S. HOUSE REP.

Cliff Moon (Prefers Republican Party)

Pramila Jayapal* (Prefers Democratic Party)

Jesse A James (Prefers Independent Party)

Paul Glumaz (Prefers Republican Party)

U.S. SENATOR

Henry Clay Dennison (Prefers Socialist Workers Party)

Mohammad Hassan Said (Prefers Democratic Party)

John Guenther (Prefers Republican Party)

Tiffany Smiley (Prefers Republican Party)

Dan Phan Doan (States No Party Preference)

Dr Pano Churchill (Prefers Democratic Party)

Dave Saulibio (Prefers JFK Republican Party)

Sam Cusmir (Prefers Democratic Party)

Bill Hirt (Prefers Republican Party)

Jon Butler (Prefers Independent Party)

Bryan Solstin (Prefers Democratic Party)

Martin D. Hash (States No Party Preference)

Patty Murray* (Prefers Democratic Party)

Thor Amundson (Prefers Independent Party)

Charlie (Chuck) Jackson (Prefers Independent Party)

Naz Paul (Prefers Independent Party)

Ravin Pierre (Prefers Democratic Party)

Leon Lawson (Prefers Trump Republican Party)

This page has links to more information about the candidates; the voters’ guide is here.

WHERE TO VOTE: You can send your ballot in via U.S. Mail, no stamp needed, as long as it’s postmarked by Tuesday, or you can put it in a King County Elections dropbox as long as it’s there by 8 pm Tuesday. Here are the West Seattle dropboxes

-South side of SW Alaska between California and 44th (top photo, with the 5-minute parking spots)

-SW Raymond by High Point Library, between 34th and 35th

–South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), 6000 16th SW (along the driveway in front of the administration building)

You might also find the White Center and South Park dropboxes convenient. All dropboxes countywide are mapped/listed here. Once you’ve voted, you can check here (wait at least a day) to see if your ballot’s been received/counted. For other voting options, go here.

P.S. Just moved here, or just turned old enough to vote (as long as you’ll be 18 by the general election on November 8th, you can vote in the primary)? You can register right up through the close of voting Tuesday night – here’s how.