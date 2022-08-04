HELPING: Pencil Me In For Kids school-supply drive success – and it’s not over yet

Four weeks ago, we noted the Pencil Me In For Kids school-supply drive was collecting donations. The item collection is over, but there’s still a way you can help. Here’s an update from Pencil Me In For Kids volunteers:

Fourth-grade teacher Angela de Ita knows that her students at Sanislo Elementary will be happy to have their share of the supplies collected during West Seattle Rotary‘s annual Pencil Me In For Kids drive. The project endeavors to equip every student in area elementary schools with the supplies needed for success – an especially challenging goal this year as families cope with record inflation.

(Photo by Phil Sweetland: Fauntleroy Church member Judy Pickens led the effort to collect this truckload of school supplies in her neighborhood, all destined for West Seattle American Legion Post 160’s Pershing Hall for sorting out to schools)

Fauntleroy Church spearheaded the drive in its neighborhood, with the West Seattle & Fauntleroy YMCA, Canine Casa, Treo Organic Salon, Wildwood Market, and Keller Williams Seattle also hosting donation boxes. The drive continues to welcome cash donations (here) to purchase high-demand items in bulk.