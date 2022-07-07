YOU CAN HELP: Pencil Me In For Kids school-supply drive donation time

The new school year is two months away but it’s time for donations to the long-running Pencil Me In For Kids school-supply drive. Several businesses are dropoff spots, according to this update from Judy Pickens:

Canine Casa Pet Salon owner Cherie Rahm and client Moose received materials this week from volunteer Doug Gunwaldsen as the Fauntleroy community kicks off its support of West Seattle Rotary‘s annual Pencil Me In For Kids school-supply drive. Salon customers are invited to drop off supplies through July 31 to equip students in need when they return to area schools.

Other donation bins are at Fauntleroy Church, West Seattle & Fauntleroy YMCA, Treo Organic Salon, and Wildwood Market in Fauntleroy, plus Keller Williams Seattle (5446 California Ave. SW). Cash donations are also welcome here so that drive coordinators may buy supplies in bulk.