WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Package-stealing condo burglars

Brian lives at a condo building on Avalon Way that was broken into early today – not the first break-in, he says. He forwarded the message sent to residents by their homeowner association’s president, with photos including the ones shown below with part of the message:

One of our residents was walking his dog and came across a bunch of packages in the brush. He looked at them and realized they belonged to residents of Luna Court. …

On Saturday, July 9, about 2:23 AM, two people gained access to the front of the building through the front door. Marks on the Door King System postal lock appear to have been made with a pair of pliers.

Packages were taken.

I reviewed the security camera footage for the camera outside the front door and was able to copy some frames of the thieves. I filed a report with the Seattle Police. … SPD report Number. 22-176794