UPDATE: Sprinkler credited for controlling apartment fire south of West Seattle Junction before firefighters arrive

(Added: WSB photo)

3:47 PM: Seattle Fire units are arriving at The Blake Apartments at 5020 California SW for what’s described as a fourth-floor kitchen fire.

3:52 PM: This will tie up traffic for a while because of the big response, so avoid California just south of The Junction for a while. Meantime, firefighters report that the fire is under control thanks to a sprinkler.

(Added: Texted reader photo)

3:56 PM: Fire now reported “tapped” (out).

4:01 PM: No injuries reported, says SFD, which is dismissing some of the responding units.

4:06 PM: Firefighters on scene tell us this was a “room fire” and confirm that the sprinklers got it under control even before they reached it. Traffic on California is currently shut from Edmunds to Brandon. Residents of the building, meantime, aren’t being allowed back in just yet, while firefighters check a few more things to be sure it’s safe.

4:55 PM: Police have told dispatch that traffic is now getting through via the center lane and southbound lane.