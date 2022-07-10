Memorial planned July 23rd for Norma D. Arbow, 1935-2022

Family and friends will gather July 23rd to remember Norma Arbow. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with her community:

Norma D. Arbow passed away in her sleep from congestive heart failure on JUNE 22, 2022. She was born in Seattle – where she attended Magnolia grade school with her fraternal twin sister Barbara. They attended Franklin High School, then Seattle U, where she met the love of her life, our Dad – Don Arbow. They married in JUNE 1956; after their first child Donald Arbow was born, they went to Milwaukee so Dad could attend Medical school, where MOM had 2 more daughters – Diana & Barbara. They moved back to West Seattle after Dad graduated from Medical school. They had 2 more children – David in July of 1966 & Chris in July of 1968. After mom retired from Insurance, she volunteered at the West Seattle Food bank & Our Lady of Guadalupe – she had also been a member of the Gardening club, which she attended with Aunt Bernie.

Mom had the gift of gab – loved animals, gardening, food – really good food & her family & all family celebrations; she will be missed

She is preceded in death by her husband Don Arbow (1987), Her parents Lavine and Peter, her sister Barbara. She is survived by her children – Don Arbow, Diana Arbow, Barbara Arbow (Chris), David Arbow (Deanna), Chris Arbow. Grandchildren Daveanna, Sarah, Audrey, Josslyn, Mariah. Great-grandchildren Aubree, Ari, Finn.

A funeral mass will be held @ Our Lady of Guadalupe on July 23rd, 11:00 AM; she will be interred on Monday, July 25th @ Forest Lawn.

In lieu of flowers, Mom would love if you can donate to the WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK or SEATTLE HUMANE SOCIETY.