FOLLOWUP: 26th/Juneau encampment posted for sweep next week

Thanks for the tip. Notices like that one we photographed tonight are posted along SW Juneau in the 25th/26th vicinity, signaling the city’s intent to sweep the area encampment(s) as early as 9 am Monday morning (August 1st). This is the area where 56-year-old Anthony Gonzalez was shot dead in his tent last month. About a week after that, a city rep told us that the encampment would be removed, but wouldn’t say when. The newly posted notices describe the reason for the sweep as that “Materials in this area are an obstruction to the intended use of this property, are in a hazardous location, or present a hazard” and advise that anything left there will be put into storage, accessible for 70 days. Neighbors had circulated photos showing burned debris and what appeared to be fuel containers at the site, after a fire that followed the murder.