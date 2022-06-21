TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-holiday, start-of-summer Tuesday watch

6:05 AM: Good morning; welcome to Tuesday, June 21st, the first day of summer (solstice moment was 2:13 am).

WEATHER

Mostly sunny forecast, after morning clouds, high in the 70s.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is back on its regular schedule.

Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

821st morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way (one of four new cameras!):

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.