TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday notes

6:02 AM: Good morning; welcome to Thursday, June 16th.

WEATHER

Partly sunny, high in the 60s (Wednesday’s high was 62, nine degrees below normal).

ROAD WORK/TRAFFIC NOTES

–Seattle Public Utilities‘ pavement-restoration work at California/Myrtle continues – flaggers are there to alternate traffic through one lane at times.

-SW Andover between 26th and 28th is expected to have a variety of city vehicles working on the “remediation” after 9 am.

LAST WEEK OF SCHOOL

Today’s the last day for Westside School (WSB sponsor); for Holy Family and most Seattle Public Schools, Friday is the final day (for Chief Sealth IHS, it’s next Tuesday).

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations.

The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. (Looking ahead – there’s a reduced schedule next Monday for the Juneteenth observance.)

Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

816th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way (one of four new cameras!):

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.