SUMMER: Youth tennis lessons in Arbor Heights

Registration opens tomorrow morning for upcoming youth tennis lessons at Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club. Here’s the announcement they’re sharing with the community:

Our next two-week tennis-lesson session starts Tuesday, July 5. Key information includes: Two separate 45-minute lesson sessions offered: 12.30 pm-1.15 pm and 1.15 pm-2 pm Each session includes 10 lessons: Tuesday-Friday, July 5-8, and Monday-Friday, July 11-July 14 Ages 8-18 and all abilities welcome Cost is $108 for 9 lessons Registration opens Friday, July 1, at 9 am. Click on Lessons – Arbor Heights Swim and Tennis Club to register. Questions at AH-tennis@ahstc.com