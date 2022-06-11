West Seattle, Washington

SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Humpback whale

June 11, 2022 5:43 pm
Thanks to Michael Ostrogorsky for the photos of a humpback whale seen off Alki this afternoon.

Possibly the same one Kersti Muul says is in view off Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook (4500 block Beach Drive SW) right now. Let us know if you see it!

  • Kersti Muul June 11, 2022 (6:02 pm)
    Heading south towards buoy off lowman 6pm

  • Kersti Muul June 11, 2022 (6:18 pm)
    You can sign up for my whale and wildlife text alerts here:(I cover central to south sound; golden gardens to Tacoma)Sightings only, no chatting or ‘liking’ comments. It’s used for research also and I don’t want notifications going off constantly. You have a mute option if the sighting isn’t of interest to you, or whale/s have already passed by you. https://chat.whatsapp.com/KSanjuel1nYBLZlrc0azcM

  • Dennis Hinton June 11, 2022 (6:23 pm)
    Saw it going north off Lowman Beach at 2:30 pm

