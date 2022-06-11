SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Humpback whale

Thanks to Michael Ostrogorsky for the photos of a humpback whale seen off Alki this afternoon.
Possibly the same one Kersti Muul says is in view off Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook (4500 block Beach Drive SW) right now. Let us know if you see it!
Heading south towards buoy off lowman 6pm
You can sign up for my whale and wildlife text alerts here:(I cover central to south sound; golden gardens to Tacoma)Sightings only, no chatting or ‘liking’ comments. It’s used for research also and I don’t want notifications going off constantly. You have a mute option if the sighting isn’t of interest to you, or whale/s have already passed by you. https://chat.whatsapp.com/KSanjuel1nYBLZlrc0azcM
Saw it going north off Lowman Beach at 2:30 pm
