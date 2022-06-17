Remembering Donald O. Charles, 1938-2022

Family and friends are remembering Don Charles, and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Donald Oliver Charles – a husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather, brother, son, uncle, and a loyal friend – passed away May 14, 2022, with his wife by his side, and the love of family and friends seeded in his heart.

Don was born May 22, 1938 at Georgetown Hospital in Seattle. He grew up on Beacon Hill and went to Maple grade school and then on to Cleveland High School, class of ’57’. He played football for the “EAGLES.” At a dance after the game, he met his wife; they have been married 65 years.

Don worked at Boeing for 40 years, traveling all over the world. Don and Marilyn moved to Tehran, Iran and were there for 3 years, working for the Shah of Iran until the government was overthrown. They traveled all over the Mideast and saw a different world.

Don was a Mason and very active with the Nile Shrine. He was Sultan of the oriental band, and proud member of the drum section. Don also was Director of Nile Temple Guard; he also was a member of the Nile Yacht Club, while he was owner of a boat. Don was president of West Seattle Shrine Club. He hosted their annual picnic every year. Don was a true Shriner.

Don was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Henrietta Charles and son Donald Edward Charles. Don is survived by wife Marilyn Charles, his daughters Debra (Mike) Parsinen, Diana (Gary) Abels, and daughter-in-law Lisa Charles, and 5 grandchildren, brother Robert (Susan) Charles, and countless friends and extended family

A Masonic Service was held May 28, 2022 at Alki Masonic Temple. Donation to: Memorial to Shriner Hospital for Children.