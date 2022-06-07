GRADUATION TIME! Four high-school ceremonies ahead in West Seattle

(WSB file photo)

It’s time for the Class of 2022 to say goodbye to high school. Here are the ceremonies scheduled over the next week in West Seattle:

SUMMIT ATLAS: The charter middle/high school’s second class of 12th graders will graduate Thursday (June 9th) at 6 pm at Brockey Center on the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus.

SEATTLE LUTHERAN HS: This shuttering school’s last-ever graduating class will get their sendoff in the SLHS gym at 7:30 pm Friday (June 10th).

CHIEF SEALTH INTERNATIONAL HS: 5 pm Monday (June 13th) at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex.

WEST SEATTLE HS: 8 pm Monday, also at NCSWAC.