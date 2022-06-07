West Seattle, Washington

GRADUATION TIME! Four high-school ceremonies ahead in West Seattle

June 7, 2022 8:28 pm
It’s time for the Class of 2022 to say goodbye to high school. Here are the ceremonies scheduled over the next week in West Seattle:

SUMMIT ATLAS: The charter middle/high school’s second class of 12th graders will graduate Thursday (June 9th) at 6 pm at Brockey Center on the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus.

SEATTLE LUTHERAN HS: This shuttering school’s last-ever graduating class will get their sendoff in the SLHS gym at 7:30 pm Friday (June 10th).

CHIEF SEALTH INTERNATIONAL HS: 5 pm Monday (June 13th) at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex.

WEST SEATTLE HS: 8 pm Monday, also at NCSWAC.

